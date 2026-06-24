Jessica Simpson ready to date again but on strange conditions

Jessica Simpson is all prepared for new suitors following her split from Eric Johnson. The 45-year-old singer confirmed that she’s open to meeting someone through social media DMs.

In an interview with TMZ, when she was asked if she’s open to people sliding into her DMs, Jessica replied, “Yes.” The reporter then asked Simpson, “Is that a bad way for them to do it?” To which, the I Wanna Love You Forever songstress responded, “No.” When she asked if her DMs were “open”, Jessica said, “Sure.” “I mean, if you’re verified, maybe,” she added.

For those unversed, Jessica was previously married to Eric Johnson. The two announced their separation in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage.

The exes share three daughters, Maxwell Drew, 14, and Birdie Mae, 7, and son Ace Knute, 12.

In April, an insider spilled to People magazine that the pair were “committed to being the best possible parents they could be, having a harmonious relationship and supporting their kids”. That same month, another source told the publication that Jessica and Eric were still living together despite the separation.

“He’s been living there, but they’re working on selling the house,” the insider said. “The goal has been to keep everything as stable and as friendly for the kids as possible.”

The confidant further shared that they “still have a great relationship,” adding, “They’re still co-parenting. The main goal is the kids, but they’re moving toward next steps.”