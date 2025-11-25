Jessica Simpson recalls Ashton Kutcher's iconic response

American singer and actress Jessica Simpson will “never forget” Ashton Kutcher’s one-word response to her virginity reveal.

The singer told “Entertainment Tonight” over the weekend that upon finding out she was a virgin at age 22, the actor immediately asked, “Why?”

Simpson described herself “very innocent” during those days, explaining, “I [wasn’t] thinking about other people and their sex lives at all. She further said, “I’ve always been open,” she quipped. “Legs crossed, but open”.

Interestingly, Simpson had a similar conversation with Kutcher’s character on the show, where his response was slightly different. In the scene, he exclaimed, “What?” before quickly recovering with, “A coincidence. Me too.”

Watching the clip brought laughter to Simpson, who recalled their on-screen exchange along with a throwback interview discussing her guest role.

Kutcher’s representative has not yet commented on the matter.

The former reality star was vocal about abstaining from sex before marrying ex-husband Nick Lachey in October 2002.

“My virginity is something I stand strong in,” she told People two years ahead of their Texas wedding. Simpson continued in the 2000 interview, “It’s not always easy”. “But I do respect it. Virginity can be cool and sexy.”

She and Lachey called it quits in 2005, with the “Dukes of Hazzard” star moving on with Eric Johnson.

Simpson and the ex-NFL player divorced earlier this year and now co-parent three children daughter Maxwell, 13, son Ace, 12, and daughter Birdie, 6.