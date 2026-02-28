Jessie Buckley celebrates diverse roles in film, theatre

Oscar-nominated Jessie Buckley find to be blessed as she is “engaged in so many different ways”.

On Friday, in the interview with Patrick Kielty in Late Late Show on RTÉ One, along with the director Maggie Gyllenhaal. Buckley noted, “I did this for three months [The Bride! shoot], then I had two weeks, and then I went into shooting Hamnet. I mean that was a brilliant journey, and I think a lot of what I discovered in myself, in being the bride, was a woman who is uncompromising and demanding about her mind and body and her heart”.

The Kerry-born actor, who welcomed a baby girl with her husband Freddie last year, said her daughter has “put everything into perspective”.

She continued, “My heart was cracked wide open in the most alive and real way in this love story – and in this mind story – coming into Hamnet and actually distilling all of that energy into the ground and into motherhood was just an absolute gift”.

She was asked how becoming a parent has impacted her. She said, “It’s the best way to wake up in the morning, and the best way to go to bed at night”.

She explained, “It puts everything into perspective, it kind of grounds you”. “I’m very lucky to do what I love as a woman, and I’m very lucky to love as a mother. That’s just an absolute gift to get to recognise myself in both of those things beside each other in this moment”.

The 36-year-old actress said, while her schedule is busier than it has ever been, it feels immensely fulfilling.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had that much time anyway,” she said. “I’m not the kind of person that’s lying around waiting for something to happen. I love life. I need life. I need the world. I need my mind to be engaged. It’s so brilliant to be engaged in so many capacities at this time.”

She added, “Sometimes it’s really tiring, and some mornings I wake up, and I do not know who I am or where I am. Luckily, I have incredible people around me who can hold that place as well, because being a new mom can be hard sometimes. It’s no joke to be born, and as a new mom, you are being born in a new identity, too.

“I definitely feel that in every capacity of my life right now. In some ways, it’s made me really alert to my life, and to her life, and what we’re going to do together,” Buckley explained.

The Bride!, written and directed by Gyllenhaal, follows Frankenstein’s Monster (Christian Bale) as he travels back to 1930s Chicago to ask scientist Dr Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion by reviving a murdered young woman, The Bride (Buckley).

Gyllenhaal said she had to fight for Buckley to take part, explaining: “Once it had been written, I couldn’t imagine anyone else but Jessie doing it, and I just wasn’t going to stop until I had her”.