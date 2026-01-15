Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal share self-care tips after Hamnet

Irish stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal have shared advice on how to emotionally recover after watching their film, Hamnet. Online news outlet BuzzFeed UK shared a video of the pair with the caption: “Discover self-care tips from Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal to support your emotional recovery after watching Hamnet. #hamnet #jessiebuckley #paulmescal”

Buckley offered her own wellness advice, saying, “Hug people you love, go for a long walk, and have a glass of wine if you want.” She added, “And just, it’s all right. It’s good to have a good cry. It’s not just [sadness]; it’s got a lot of love in it. There’s catharsis in it.” Paul Mescal, offering his own take on coping with the intense experience, joked, “Just think of it like you’re going to therapy, you know? So yeah, go to therapy.” When the reporter jokingly asked, “Are you going to pay for mine then?” Buckley quickly replied with a laugh, “No.”

The film, which opened in theaters in late 2025, became an immediate sensation due to its heartbreaking story. At the 2026 Golden Globes, Hamnet won Best Motion Picture – Drama, with Mescal’s performance in particular receiving high accolades recently.

Notably, the drama features William Shakespeare, who is played by Mescal struggling with writer’s block, the inability to produce new creative work, in the midst of personal tragedy. Jessie Buckley’s performance has also earned her critical acclaim worldwide, solidifying the film’s status as a modern masterpiece.