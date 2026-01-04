Jessie Buckley wins praise for emotional role in Hamnet

Jessie Buckley gained acclaim for her portrayal of Agnes in the film Hamnet, based on the best-selling novel by Maggie O’Farrell. The narrative examines the grief, love, and bravery experienced by William Shakespeare’s family following the death of their young son. Playing Agnes was a difficult and intensely emotional experience for Buckley, who co-stars alongside Paul Mescal.

Because she is not a mother herself, she acknowledged being concerned about accurately capturing a mother’s suffering. “I was conscious and scared of whether I could tell the story as bravely and humanly as possible,” she said, adding that she was ultimately able to relate to the character through the universal experience of love.

The 36-year-old actress initially felt anxious and disoriented while filming one of the most challenging scenes at the Globe Theatre. She claimed that by the sixth day, her emotions were running high, and she was crying along with the children on set.

However, Buckley described entering Agnes’ world and living her story as an honour. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film also stars Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, and Jacob Jupe.

Critics have hailed Buckley’s performance as unforgettable and one of the best of the awards season. As Hamnet prepares for its Oscar run, her performance is anticipated to deeply move audiences.

Last year, audiences were set for a gothic spectacle next spring as Warner Bros. unveiled The Bride! trailer, a bold new take on the Frankenstein legend. The trailer shows Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster searching for companionship, with Jessie Buckley stepping into the role of his reanimated bride.

The Bride! has quickly become one of the most talked-about titles on Warner Bros worlwide.’ calendar. Christian Bale brings a brooding presence to Frankenstein, while Jessie Buckley captures the turmoil and passion of the bride brought back to life.