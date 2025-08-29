Jessie J cancels tour amid breast cancer battle

As she recovers from a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery due to cancer, British singer Jessie J has postponed two legs of her upcoming tour and has cancelled a portion, citing health concerns.

Grammy-nominated singer Jessie J, 37, who revealed a heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis this June and underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery recently, revealed in a press release on Thursday that the U.K. and European dates for her Acoustic Tour would be postponed, while American dates are cancelled altogether, as she is scheduled to undergo another surgery.

“Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery — nothing too serious, but it has to be done by the end of this year. This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked,” she noted. “I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

Besides the press release, the ‘Price Tag’ singer also shared a video statement on her Instagram handle. After sharing a health update, Jessie said in the clip, “I’m living in the moment, I’m embracing the moment, and I’m flying with the vibes.”

“So, that is what it is, and I’m sorry. I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is. I know this is the right decision to make. So, I’m postponing the tour til next year,” she reiterated.

