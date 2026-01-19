Jesy Nelson calls off engagement from fiancé Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson, formerly of Little Mix, has reportedly called off her engagement to her longtime partner, Zion Foster, just weeks after disclosing that her eight-month-old twins have a serious muscular condition. According to The Sun, the 34-year-old English vocalist and Foster have split after four years of dating, though they intend to remain friends and devoted co-parents.

The couple had confirmed their engagement in September 2025, four months after the birth of their twin girls, Story and Ocean. Earlier this month, the “Secret Love Song” singer revealed that her daughters had been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness.

In a video posted to Instagram, Jesy wrote, “A few months ago, my mom noticed that the girls were not showing as much movement in their legs as they should be.” The global star continued, “It wasn’t really a concern to me at the time because from the minute I left the NICU, I was told, ‘Your babies are premature, so do not compare your babies to other babies. They won’t reach the same milestones. Take them as they are. ’”

She further explained that signs began to emerge later on, noting that the twins were struggling to feed properly and their strength was gradually declining. “Long story short, after the most gruelling three or four months and endless appointments, the girls have now been diagnosed with a severe muscle disease called SMA type 1,” Jesy revealed. According to the “Sweet Melody” hitmaker, Story and Ocean promptly began therapy for SMA type 1 and have since finished their initial course of treatment.