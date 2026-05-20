Jet2 has released a significant update for all passengers with flights booked with the airline this summer. The British budget leisure carrier announced today, May 20, news that affects anyone travelling with Jet2 throughout June, July and August.

The airline has shared encouraging news about fuel supply, which supports its plans to operate its flight schedule as normal this summer.

This follows the company’s recent negotiations with fuel suppliers, who have confirmed that production has increased and that additional imports are arriving from regions unaffected by the conflict in the Middle East, the Liverpool Echo reports.

A statement on Jet2’s website reads: “These positive developments mean that Jet2 is continuing to look forward to taking customers on their well-deserved holidays this summer.

Today’s update follows a report issued just last week, which saw Jet2 top a UK resilience ranking as the best protected UK airline against elevated fuel costs.”

Jet2 has confirmed it will operate as normal throughout the summer. It was amongst the first airlines and tour operators in the UK to guarantee customers that no additional charges would be applied to any booked flights or holidays to cover rising costs, such as jet fuel.

The airline continued: “The company has also reaffirmed its reputation as a consumer champion by pledging that customers will continue to benefit from flexibility and swift refunds in the unlikely event of any flight or holiday cancellations.

Throughout the Covid pandemic, Jet2 earned widespread praise for the way it refunded customers quickly and efficiently, unlike many other companies in the industry, and has today confirmed that it will continue to follow its guiding principle of putting customers first.”

An indoor airport scene with numerous individuals waiting in line, each holding various luggage items, and numerous overhead signs providing information.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “We are in regular dialogue with our fuel suppliers, and the current picture is one of increased production and imports, meaning we continue to look ahead with confidence.

We have already been very clear about our plans to operate our schedule as normal this summer, and our message to holidaymakers is that summer is on.”

He went on to say: “This confidence, on top of the incredible value that our award-winning holidays offer right now, means it is a fantastic time to get that well-deserved holiday locked in, and we know that many people are taking advantage of that right now.

Everything is geared up and ready for a busy summer, and we look forward to welcoming everybody on board and creating fantastic memories with Jet2.”

This latest jet fuel summer supply update from Jet2 comes just days after the airline announced it had been recognised as one of Europe’s most fuel-efficient carriers in a major independent global aviation emissions study.

The research was published by aviation data specialist Cirium.

An image depicting an airport runway with a commercial aircraft in motion. The aircraft, painted in a distinctive red and white livery, is seen taxiing along the runway.

Several ground support vehicles are also visible, including a fuel tanker and two other trucks, parked on the apron in front of the aircraft.

In the background, trees and a cloudy sky are faintly visible, suggesting the scene takes place under partly overcast weather conditions.

Jet2 has been recognised as one of Europe’s most fuel‑efficient airlines

In Cirium’s 2025 Flight Emissions Review, which evaluated the emissions performance of the world’s 100 largest passenger airlines, Jet2 came second in Europe for carbon efficiency, measured as CO2 emissions per Available Seat Kilometre (ASK), a standard industry metric that reflects emissions relative to passenger capacity.

Cirium’s findings reveal that Jet2 achieved 57.9 grams of CO2 per ASK in 2025, backed by continuous efficiency improvements year-on-year.

Jet2 also recorded a 3.1% reduction in emissions intensity compared with the previous year, highlighting the airline’s sustained commitment to cutting the carbon footprint per passenger carried.