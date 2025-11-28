Jett and Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett celebrate first Thanksgiving as new parents

The couple Campbell “Pookie” and Jett Puckett are spending time with their recently 1-year-old daughter, Paloma, this Thanksgiving.

On her Instagram stories, Pookie posted a video of herself sharing a kiss with her daughter, who was in a cosy white dress.

The influencer and mother also made sure to wish her followers a Happy Thanksgiving, writing: “We are so thankful for you. We hope you have the best day with your loved ones.”

“If you can’t be with family or friends today, I’m thinking of you,” she added. “You mean so much to us. Love you”.

Earlier, on Sunday, November 9, the Campbells posted a heartfelt video to celebrate Paloma’s first birthday. The toddler laughed in her mom’s arms as her dad spoke from behind the camera. Overlaying text read, “You’re everything to us.”

“Happy first birthday, Paloma. You’re god’s greatest gift to your mother and me since he gave us each other. We love you so much,” Jett said. In the caption, his wife added, “I blinkedHappy Birthday to our everything.”

The viral parents shared glimpses of Paloma’s party in separate posts, which was Hermès-themed, in honour of Campbell’s favourite fashion brand.

In a clip shared on November 10, the birthday girl can be seen politely waiting to dive into her miniature cake, waiting for Jett to smush into the dessert before Paloma began to devour it. At one point, she even pushed a taste into Campbell’s waiting mouth as well.

“I couldn’t wait to see what she would do with her cake, the most magical day celebrating our 1-year-old!!”, the proud mom added in her caption.

Other photos from the party show the decadent food offered at the event, as well as the pink and orange floral arrangement to fit the theme. Paloma was also pictured riding on a pony as her parents supported her, and she was seen spending time with other kid partygoers in a ball pit.

Even the baby’s bedroom got a birthday makeover; a final slide included in a roundup of party photos shows silver balloons spelling out her name and more pink, orange and white orbs floating up to the ceiling.