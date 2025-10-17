Woman dies after falling from height at Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman has tragically died after falling from a height at Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore’s iconic mixed-use complex.

Jewel Changi Airport, a striking glass-and-steel dome, combines retail, dining, leisure, and airport facilities. Opened in 2019, it is renowned for the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, which is surrounded by the lush Shiseido Forest Valley.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed receiving a call for assistance at approximately 1:55 PM from the location at 78 Airport Boulevard.

Emergency responders arrived and the woman was rushed to Changi General Hospital. However, the police later confirmed that she was unconscious upon arrival and later died. Investigations are ongoing.

A video of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, shows bystanders providing first aid to the woman, while staff in black uniforms appear to have cordoned off the area.

In a statement to the media, Lee Ching Wern, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the event and extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are working closely with the authorities to fully support their investigations,” she said.

