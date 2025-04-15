Jewel Theif trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat join hands to steal a diamond

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of the Saif Ali Khan starrer Netflix’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins has finally dropped.

Announced earlier at Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

The two-minute trailer, shared across digital platforms, promises high-octane action, gripping drama, and breathtaking locations, complemented by stylish music.

It teases a thrilling partnership between Saif Ali Khan’s character, Rehan Roy—a sharp-witted master thief—and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rajan Aulakh, a formidable mafia boss.

The duo’s audacious plan to steal the African Red Sun jewel, valued at Rs 500 crore, sets the stage for a tense cat-and-mouse chase with Kunal Kapoor’s detective, Vikram Patel, who is determined to outsmart them. Nikita Dutta’s Farah adds a romantic twist, weaving love into the intricate plot.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film marks a reunion between producer Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan, 18 years after their collaborations on Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste.

With loyalties tested and motives entangled, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins promises a rollercoaster of suspense and betrayal.

The action thriller is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

