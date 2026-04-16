WWE superstar Jey Uso has once again found himself at the center of wrestling conversation after a heated appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast, where the one-half of USOs attacked Cam’ron.

Jey Uso, speaking with hosts Cam’ron and Ma$e, initially discussed his confidence heading into WrestleMania, including remarks where Jey positioned himself as a better in-ring wrestler than The Rock while still acknowledging the broader global stardom of figures like Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns.

To this Cam’ron pushed back and questioned the legacy of Jey Uso within the wider Samoan wrestling lineage, even bringing up Rikishi in a way that clearly shifted the tone of the conversation.

Following the exchange, Jey Uso appeared visibly irritated, and he began firing back while the discussion drifted further into personal territory.



What was meant to be a promotional stop for Jey ahead of WrestleMania began to feel more volatile, especially as Cam’ron continued pressing his criticisms and Ma$e attempted to keep the conversation moving.

The situation reportedly reached a breaking point when Jey Uso opted to cut the interview short, standing up and moving toward Cam’ron’s side of the set. At that moment, Jey Uso pulled Cam’ron across the desk and threw several strikes before security and Ma$e intervened, bringing the confrontation under control.

What followed added even more confusion to the moment, as Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Tryst Krick continued discussing the incident afterward, even laughing it off on air, a reaction that immediately raised questions about whether the entire segment involving Jey Uso had been staged or whether things had genuinely gone off-script in real time.

Some see it as a possible storyline extension or promotional angle, while others believe the intensity between Jey Uso and Cam’ron suggested real friction that simply boiled over.

There is also growing speculation that Jey Uso’s involvement could be tied into broader WrestleMania weekend appearances, especially given the crossover nature of recent celebrity integrations, though nothing has been confirmed publicly.

For now, the only certainty is that Jey has turned a podcast appearance into one of the most talked-about moments of the week, and the wrestling world is still trying to figure out where performance ends and reality begins.