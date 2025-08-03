Jhang acid attack: Men enter in home throw acid at college girl

JHANG: A college student was injured in an acid attack when two persons intruded in her house in Jhang and thrown acid at her, police said on Sunday.

First year college student Bushra Fatima was injured in attack when two attackers entered the house in Massan police station jurisdiction, thrown acid at here and fled from the crime scene.

“The girl’s face thoroughly burnt in attack and she was shifted to the burns ward of the district hospital for medical attendance,” officials said.

“The victim has been in a precarious condition,” doctors said.

Police has said that it was inquiring into the incident. However, no FIR of the acid attack registered so far.

“Crime’s likely motive could be some personal grudge, harassment or an act of vengeance against the victim or the family,” sources said.

The incident has caused harassment in the area and people demanding prompt action against culprits.