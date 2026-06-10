Jhang: Eshal Fatima Postmortem Report Surfaces

JHANG: A preliminary post-mortem report has found no evidence of gang rape or torture in the case of 17-year-old student Eshal Fatima, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The administration of the District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Jhang confirmed that no signs of sexual assault or physical abuse were found during the initial post-mortem examination.

Hospital authorities stated that to determine the exact cause of death, essential samples have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore for a detailed forensic review.

According to the DHQ administration, a final opinion on the cause of death and other aspects of the incident will only be formed after the forensic report is received.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is actively underway as police review the incident from all angles.

Yesterday, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang Sajid Hussain stated that the case is being thoroughly investigated with due prudence.

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He assured that the inquiry will be brought to its logical conclusion in light of all available evidence, including the final post-mortem and forensic reports.