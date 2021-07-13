29 people injured in three-vehicle pile-up in Jhelum

JHELUM: At least 29 people sustained injuries in the pile-up of three vehicles in Jhelum on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place near Lilla Interchange in Jheulm, where three vehicles collided with each other, said Rescue 1122.

The incident occurred when a Mazda loaded with labourer collided with a parked vehicle and a passenger bus. The injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

In a separate incident, at least four people were killed while 25 others sustained wounds in a pile-up involving five vehicles in Okara.

According to rescue sources, the deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The pile-up occurred owing to poor visibility caused by thick fog, a rescue official had said.

