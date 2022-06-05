JI announces ‘Awami March’ against inflation, corruption

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has announced to stage a massive ‘Awami march’ against rising inflation, corruption of politicians and the interest rate system in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference today, Sirajul Haq said that the Awami March will start from Lahore on June 11 against the rising inflation, corruption and interest rate system.

The JI Ameer, while addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that instead of selling clothes, he should end inflation and corruption.

Referring to PM Shehbaz’s offer of holding a “grand dialogue” between all stakeholders of the country, Sirajul Haq said that he was urging the same since last month. “If politicians will not sit together for the sake of democracy, then the country cannot progress,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said that if the incumbent government has a solution to the problems, then solve them as soon as possible. “At present, there is a dummy opposition in the country,” he added.

He further told PM Shehbaz that instead of selling clothes, end corruption and reject programme of International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that all secret agreements should be presented before the National Assembly (NA).

The JI Ameer also rejected the current system, saying that Panama and Pandora Papers include names of several political leaders. “Change of individual is not the solution to the problems,” he pointed out.

Sirajul Haq also demanded for election reforms and said that elections are being rigged with the help of capital. “We have selected candidates in 45% of the constituencies. Our preparations are complete,” he added.

Speaking of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that more than 4.5 million Indian citizens were transferred to the occupied valley and given identity cards. “Our government has lost the case of Kashmiris,” he regretted.

