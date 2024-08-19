JI announces country-wide shutter down strike

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that a country-wide ‘peaceful’ shutter down strike will be observed on 28th August, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party’s office bearers at the Idara Noore Haq in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that said that the other opposition parties are confused about protests against the government.

“The JI cannot support confused parties. We have a clear position that that we will not be part of any political alliance,” he added

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI’s alliance is with the youth and the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the JI chief vowed to force the government to implement the agreement with his party.Talking to media, the JI Ameer said that the law and order have also worsened in Punjab in comparison to the past.

He said 74 percent people of Pakistan could not spend owing to their incomes. “A large number of the youth don’t want to stay in the country due to lack of opportunities”.

Hafiz Naeem said that the expensive RLNG agreements have destroyed the economy. “The government warns that the IPPs will go to the international court if contracts with them violated”, he said.

He said that the FBR’s interference will affect exports. Pakistan bearing losses of 250 billion owing to the border smuggling.

“We promise to the people, we will force the government and implement the agreement”, he vowed.

Read More: Traders announce country-wide shutdown against Tajir Dost scheme

Earlier, the traders community announced a country-wide strike on August 28 against the Tajir Dost scheme introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran in joint presser with other traders associations, demanded the withdrawal of the Tajir Dost scheme which they termed ‘unacceptable’.

The traders demanded that the scheme be immediately withdrawn and that the decision to impose heavy taxes on the export sector be reversed.

The traders also demanded to withdraw the increase in income tax slabs for salaried individuals and businessmen.