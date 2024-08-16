web analytics
Friday, August 16, 2024
Traders announce country-wide shutdown against Tajir Dost scheme

ISLAMABAD: The traders community announced a country-wide strike on August 28 against the Tajir Dost scheme introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue, ARY News reported.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran in joint presser with other traders associations, demanded the withdrawal of the Tajir Dost scheme which they termed ‘unacceptable’.

The traders demanded that the scheme be immediately withdrawn and that the decision to impose heavy taxes on the export sector be reversed.

The traders also demanded to withdraw the increase in income tax slabs for salaried individuals and businessmen.

Earlier, the traders announced that they would not pay their electricity bills for August and demanded that the government review its agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

It is pertinent to mention here that the FBR extended the Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities

Previously limited to six major cities, the scheme now covers Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujarat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Haripur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbela, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Mansehra, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Toba Tek Singh.

