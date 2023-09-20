JI announces schedule of sit-in against soaring inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced the schedule of a sit-in in Lahore against the soaring inflation, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JI three-day sit-in will kick off tomorrow (September 21) where the party workers will reach outside governor’s house from Al-Hamra hall.

The JI Ameer Siraj Ulhaq, senior leaders including Liaquat Baloch, Ameerul Azeem and other provincial leaders will address the sit-in.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a sit-in against the inflated electricity bills and soaring inflation. As per details, the sit-in was part of the JI protests against the increasing electricity bills.

Read more: Petrol, diesel prices go up again

The JI committee meeting was headed by the secretary general Ameerul Azeem. The meeting finalized schedule of ongoing protests against inflation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.