JI announces sit-ins on THESE Karachi roads

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Munim Zafar has announced nationwide protests against the petroleum levy and rising inflation, stating that demonstrations will be held on major roads across Pakistan today (Friday).

According to Munim Zafar, protests will be staged at 510 key locations and highways across the country to voice public concerns over increasing financial pressures.

He said that during the demonstrations, roads would remain closed, while emergency services, including ambulances, would be given priority access.

The protests are expected to take place in major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

In Karachi, Zafar said protest caravans would begin moving from various locations at 4:00 pm, including Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Hub Road, National Highway, and Super Highway. Additional rallies will also depart from Orangi, Korangi, Pakistan Chowk, and Sher Shah.

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He said all protest caravans would converge at Mazar-e-Quaid, from where a large demonstration would proceed towards Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Munim Zafar stated that the protest campaign would continue until the petroleum levy is withdrawn.

He urged citizens to participate in the demonstrations, saying that collective public action could help achieve their demands. He added that a united population of 250 million Pakistanis could effectively raise its voice for their rights.