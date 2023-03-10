JI announces sit-ins across Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to stage sit-ins across the metropolis to protest against the delay in the schedule of local government (LG) polls on the remaining 11 seats, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while addressing a sit-in outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter, announced to stage sit-ins across the metropolis over the delay in LG results and schedule for polls on the remaining 11 seats despite spending 1.5 months.

The JI Karachi chief alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has once again stabbed Karachi in the back with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after the regime change.

Despite negative tactics, JI continued its Haq Do Karachi Tehreek and a large number of citizens took part in it. Hafiz Naeem added that Karachiites gave a heavy mandate to Jamaat-e-Islami and exposed the conspiracy of the PPP.

He said that JI emerged as the biggest political party of Karachi in the recent LG polls despite the flawed voter lists and delimitations. Karachiites want to see development in the metropolis.

Hafiz Naeem said that the current chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja performed duties as the chief and bureaucrat of all three provinces but he is completely unaware of the real issues of Karachi people.

