JI announces to move court against LG polls’ result

LAHORE: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced to move court against the results of local government (LG) elections, wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged as the single largest party, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the JI chief said that the “theft of public mandate in Karachi” was unacceptable to the party, announcing to move court against the local government (LG) elections’ result.

Sirajul Haq also announced to hold a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on June 23. “JI always stand by people of Karachi and will not allow anyone to steal their trust,” he added.

He assured that his party would take back the public mandate, which according to him was stolen in Karachi Mayor elections. Haq demanded to hold mayoral elections against after bringing back the 30 elected UC chairmen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.

LF elections’ results

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of all the union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

According to details, the PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.

Meanwhile, JI won 87 chairman seats in the local government (LG) elections, after which it got 29 reserved seats for women, four reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, and one reserved seat each for transgender and disabled persons. The total number of JI in the City Council is 130.

Moreover, the PTI won 43 chairman seats and after getting 14 reserved seats for women and two reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, its total number in the City Council is 63.