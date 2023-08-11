JI announces to not join any alliance in general elections

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq announced on Friday that his political party will join any alliance in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Sirajul Haq said that the past five years were the worst period for the entire country and the nation will bear the consequences of the ineligible ruling parties for decades.

He criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for seeking another chance to rule the country but he failed to highlight his achievements in his 15-month government. The JI Ameer slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for a record rise in fuel, electricity and gas prices.

He added that the outgoing government did not bring reforms to the judiciary, anti-corruption institutions, educational institutions and hospitals.

Sirajul Haq said that the PDM government had just implemented the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and passed dozens of bills at the Fund’s directives.

He urged the caretaker set-up to ensure the timely organisation of the general elections within the constitutional period. He warned that the nation will resist if they are deprived of their rights to elect their representatives.

The JI Ameer said that his political party will contest the general elections with its manifesto of transforming Pakistan into a corruption-free and Islamic welfare state.