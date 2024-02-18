JI calls all parties conference to ‘save democracy’

In a recent political development, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called an All-Party Conference (APC) on February 25, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The JI spokesperson asserted that in an effort to save democracy, the official invitations for the APC have been dispatched to the representatives of all political parties in Pakistan.

The former JI chief, Sirajul Haq, urged the leaders of all political parties to unite for the establishment of ‘true democracy’, and termed the general election 2024 as the ‘most controversial’ in the history of Pakistan.

“Engaging with various affected political parties, including the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf),” Sirajul Haq added.

He further said, “The revelations by ex-Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chattha added support to our position related to the general election 2024.”

He warned those who remain indifferent to the impending threat to democracy, urging them to reconsider their stance before it is too late.

Following the defeat in the February 8 general elections in 2024, Sirajul Haq announced to resign from his party position as JI ameer.

The development was also confirmed by Qaiser Sharif – JI’s Central Secretary Information.

He said that JI’s Secretary General Ameerul Azeem summoned an emergency session of the central shura on February 17 at the party’s headquarters — Mansoora Lahore.

“The central shura’s session will commence at 10 am and mull over the post-resignation of the JI Ameer,” he added.