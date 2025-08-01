web analytics
JI calls off sit-in following successful talks with govt

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has called of their sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club under the ‘Haq Do Balochistan’ campaign after a successful negotiations with the federal government.

A JI delegation led by JI Deputy Amir Liaquat Baloch met with Prime Minister Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, who later addressed a joint press conference. Haq Do Balochistan chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to address Balochistan’s challenges. He welcomed Maulana Hidayat ur Rahman to Islamabad, noting that the meeting with JI included the presentation of eight demands.

A committee, comprising representatives from the federal and provincial governments as well as security agencies, will be established to propose solutions for Balochistan’s problems.

The adviser said that the demands of the long march participants will be forwarded to the government.

“Balochistan is Pakistan’s future and its development is integral to the nation’s progress,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Hidayat ur Rahman said he and his party would keep raising voice for the people of Balochistan.

