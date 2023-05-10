JI challenges hike in gas meter rent in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has challenged the hike in gas meter rent in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In April, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the monthly rent for gas meters from Rs40 to Rs500 following a recent hike in gas tariff.

Even if the customer does not use gas, the consumer has to pay a minimum of Rs 500 per month which is applicable from January 2023. Moreover, customers will have to pay three months’ backload in the account of meter rent and gas tariff.

Following the massive hike, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the OGRA’s decision.

While talking to the journalists, Sirajul Haq said that the government prepared a plan to collect billions of rupees from 10 million nationals. He added that JI’s petition will bring relief to the poor people.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest, the JI Ameer said that political turmoil has been increased after Imran Khan’s arrest. He urged political parties to find out a solution through dialogues.