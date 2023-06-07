JI challenges Sindh LG law amendment in Sindh High Court

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami has challenged amendment in Sindh local government law in Sindh High Court (SHC) with regard to election of unelected persons as mayor or chairmen, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Jamaat Islami, the second largest group in Karachi’s city council, has challenged recent amendments in the municipal law in the high court.

The party has petitioned to the court that the local elections were held under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and elected candidates vying for chairmen and mayors’ offices sworn in under the same law.

“An amended law has been passed to facilitate election of unelected persons as chairmen and mayor without taking in account their ineligibility,” JI pleaded.

“Under the spirit of the local councils’ law, a mayor should be taken from the elected representatives,” it argued.

JI has pleaded to the high court to declare the May 24 notification of recent amendment in the law as unlawful.

Sindh Assembly passed key amendment in the Local Government Act in May, also backed by the MQM and GDA members allowing the mayor to get elected on a local council seat within six months after election.

Provincial Minister Nasir Shah said that the amendment allows six months to the mayor for getting elected on the local council seat as per the rule allowing a federal minister.

Sind Government had earlier decided to amend the Local Government Act to delete the condition for a mayor candidate to be elected on a general or special seat of local council.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been largest group in the city council having 155 seats with JI having 130 members in the house. However, the PTI, the third largest party in the city council has extended its support to JI candidate for mayor Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. The PTI support provides simple majority to JI to get elected its mayor.

However, after May 09 incidents, a shadow of uncertainty hovering over the PTI members, facing charges in violent incidents during the party’s protest.