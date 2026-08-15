JI chief announces march towards CM House Punjab

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Saturday announced party’s march towards the Chief Minister House Punjab on Sunday.

In a statement Hafiz Naeem has said that a protest sit-in will begin at the chief minister house in Lahore at 4:00 PM tomorrow.

Meanwhile, sit-ins will also be staged at Governor Houses in Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar, JI chef further said. “The sit-ins will continue until approval of the party’s demands,” he added.

He said a particular class enjoying all privileges, “Taxes being charged to the salaried class to offer facilities to specific segment,” he said.

JI leader said no tax being charged to the IPPs, “Petrol and diesel being sold at Rs. 325 and 383 per litre”. ” Expensive petrol and diesel have fueled prices of everything in the country,” he said.

He claimed that the electricity bills have decreased owing to the Jamaat Islami’s protest movement.

“Why the system is not being upgraded, when the increased electricity is being generated,” he questioned.

The government has recovered over eight trillion rupees amount in the name of the petroleum development levy, he added.