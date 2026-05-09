JI chief blasts Govt over further hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE: The government has made the fuel prices as a source of income with continuously increasing the prices of petroleum and diesel, Jamaat Islami chief said in his reaction over further hike in fuel prices.

In a social media post on X, JI’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the rulers are recovering heavy levy from people in the name of the prices in the international market.

“The Levy has nothing to do with the prices of petroleum products, the price has dropped by eight dollars in the international market,” JI chief said. “Over 150 rupees per litre tax and levy being recovered.”

“Charging heavy levy on the lower and middle class, has been cruelty. The students, labourers and motorcycle rides bearigng the burden of government taxes,” JI leader said. “While the ruling classes’ exorbitant spendings and previleges are continued”, he said.

“Billions of rupees aeroplanes, protocol, this dual system could not sustain for a long period,” Hafiz Naeem said.