JI chief demands govt to publicise details of IMF agreement

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded the federal government to publicise the details of the new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq said in a statement that a tsunami of inflation will hit the country after the IMF agreement. He demanded the government to publicise the details of the IMF agreement.

“Youth are committing suicides due to unemployment and the rulers are proving that the country is seized by the elites and mafias. Economic, political and social terrorism on the rise in the country now.”

The JI Ameer asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to present its performance before the nation.

Sirajul Haq has strongly criticised the statement of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Indian premier would not have the courage to give such kind of statements if the Islamic governance system is established in the country.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Pakistan hinted at addressing the concerns put forward by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the federal budget for FY2023-24.

Pakistan’s efforts are underway to restore the stalled loan programme with the IMF and the breakthrough is likely within two days.

According to sources, Pakistan has decided to address the IMF’s concerns in the budget.

Sources claimed that Pakistan has started changes upon the demands of the IMF and changes are being made in the budget speech. Pakistan has once again provided working to the IMF on $6 billion in external financing.

Sources say the IMF’s demand for collecting more than Rs215 billion from the people has been accepted by the federal government.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to abolish subsidies for the textile sector and increase electricity tariffs, the sources said.

According to sources, the IMF had also demanded an increase in the petroleum levy, suggesting that the authority to increase the petroleum levy should be given to the Cabinet instead of the Parliament.

In addition, the IMF had demanded a reduction in subsidies and further reduction in federal government expenses, as well as a limitation on electricity subsidies.