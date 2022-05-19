JI Chief urges SC for suo motu notice amid abysmal economic conditions

Lahore: JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take a suo motu notice regarding the abysmal economic conditions of the country, ARY News reported.

In a recent statement, the JI chief took to the current government saying the country is in a severe political, economic and power crisis. The US dollar has continued its surge despite the change of government and crossed Rs200, he added.

He said that despite the court’s decision against the Interest system no leader has announced to change it. The country is in a tight grip of sugar, flour, and drug mafias, he said.

He demanded to implement the federal Shariat courts’ decision to end the interest-based economic system. Many developed countries operate on 0% interest, Bangladesh has 27% interest-free banking, he said.

A country’s economy will can not function by taking loans amounting to over 8% of their GDP, Siraj said. Over 95% of the country’s GPD is used to repay our debts, the country needs a serious dialogue over the economy, he added.

The country can come out of this crisis if corrupt politicians submit their riches to the national treasury, he added.

The JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq also announced holding a public gathering in F9 park in Islamabad on May 22.

