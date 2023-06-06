JI contacts PML-N as battle for Karachi Mayor continues

KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of election for the Karachi mayor and deputy mayor’s slots, scheduled to take place on June 15, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a JI delegation led by Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman – the party candidate for the mayor slot – arrived at the residence of PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah.

Both parties discussed the upcoming elections Karachi mayor and deputy mayor’s slots and other local government issues. The political parties agreed on holding of elections in “independent, transparent and democratic manner”.

Meanwhile, PML-N Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah – in a statement – said that Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has sought the party’s support for Mayor Karachi.

“We are allies of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but have not extended support for anyone in mayor elections,” he said, adding that the final decision would be taken by party supremo Nawaz Sharif and president Shehbaz Sharif.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the mayor needs to enjoy the simple majority in the council, which is 186 members.

‘PML-N seeks deputy mayor slot’

Earlier, PML-N demanded the slot of Karachi deputy mayor as a condition for ‘supporting’ Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Mayor election.

Politicking for the slot of Karachi Mayor was underway as Pakistan People’s Party – which emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats – held negotiations with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – which has 14 seats.

The PML-N demanded the slot as a condition for ‘supporting’ PPP in Mayor election. Responding to the demand, the People’s Party said Bilawal Bhutto will decide the candidates for mayor and deputy mayor.

Party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of all the union councils (UCs) of Karachi.

According to details, the PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.

Meanwhile, JI won 87 chairman seats in the local government (LG) elections, after which it got 29 reserved seats for women, four reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, and one reserved seat each for transgender and disabled persons. The total number of JI in the City Council is 130.

Moreover, the PTI won 43 chairman seats and after getting 14 reserved seats for women and two reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, its total number in the City Council is 63.