JI councilor gunned down in Karachi’s Surjani

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) union councillor was shot dead during a brawl over Kunda (illegal electricity connections) in Sector 4C of Karachi’s Surjani Town late Thursday, ARY News reported.

The deceased identified as Mohammad Habib was a ward councillor of JI.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and started an investigation.

In a statement, JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Habib had gone for a meeting after he was informed of an illegal electricity connection.

He was gunned down as soon as he left the meeting, he alleged. Rehman further said that the Kunda mafia had the backing of the PPP.

The JI Karachi chief demanded IG Police to take notice and arrest the culprits and their handlers.

He said that the JI would protest if the authorities did not file a first information report of the killing or fabricate the medical examination of the body.

