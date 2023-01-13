JI announces protest outside ECP office against postponement of LG polls

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi president Haifz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Friday announced holding a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office against Sindh govt decision to postpone local government (LG) election in Karachi division and Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

The local government elections — scheduled for January 15 — have been put off in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu just two days before the elections due to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) reservations.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI leader said his party would not accept the postponement of the local body elections and termed the decision an “ambush” on Karachi and Hyderabad by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and MQM-P.

“Everyone should reach the ECP office at 3pm today (Friday) to protest against the postponement of LG polls,” he said and urged the election commission to take notice of the postponement of LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He further said that JI will extend the scope of protest if the Sindh govt did not withdraw its order. Haifz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that he will announce next strategy in today’s ECP protest.

ECP summons important meeting

Following the Sindh government’s decision to postpone local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned an important meeting to discuss various options regarding the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is chairing a session which is attended by DG law, DG local government ECP and other officials.

The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is also part of today’s meeting agenda, said ECP sources.

