JI to hold protest sit-ins at entry, exit points of Karachi on Friday

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced protest sit-ins at exit points and other roads of the city on Friday, ARY News reported.

The party will stage protest sit-ins at the National Highway, Sohrab Goth, Mauripur, Five Star Chowrangi, Hassan Square and other thoroughfares of Karachi.

The JI protesting against the controversial local government (LG) law of Sindh.

A protest sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building has been underway for weeks.

A public gathering at the sit-in venue was also attended by JI Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq recently.

He warned the ruling party in Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), to face major loss for dragging feet to meet the demands of the protest.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman gave a two-day ultimatum to the provincial government and announced to hold sit-ins on five key entrance routes of the metropolis. He said that no one will be allowed to use the entrance routes except ambulances.

He challenged Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari to call an international press conference of journalists and mayors of the megalopolises around the world to brief them with the Sindh LG law in which a mayor would get no powers even to clean garbage or water supply.

