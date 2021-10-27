JI holds protests against attack on MPA Rasheed by PPP activists

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has organised a protest against the alleged attack on the member of provincial assembly (MPA) Syed Abdul Rasheed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists in Lyari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while addressing the protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) today, condemned the attack on MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed by PPP goons in Lyari.

He slammed PPP leadership for seizing the rights of the Karachiites. Hafiz Naeem said that corruption worth billion has been committed in different development projects. He also questioned PPP regarding the alleged corruption RO plant project in Lyari despite Karachi is suffering from an acute water shortage.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman censured PPP activists for hurling stones on MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed and women when he was visiting the area for the restoration of water supply to the Lyari citizens.

He demanded police and Rangers to ensure the security of the Lyari citizens. He also demanded the Sindh government to take immediate steps for restoration of water supply to Lyari’s Ghausia Colony besides arresting the culprits behind the attack on MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed.

While addressing the protest, MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed said that the hooliganism of PPP was not new and the ruling political party was creating hurdles to provide water to the people of Lyari. He revealed that Lyari citizens were being asked to raise PPP flags at their houses to get water connections.

He criticised that despite being attacked, local police did not register a case against the PPP goons. He said that Lyari people will not allow the politics of violence in the area at any cost.

The protest was attended by many people including women who had gotten injured in the attack in Lyari by the PPP activists.

