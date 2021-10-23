PPP announces candidate for NA-133 by election in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced a candidate for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, days after PTI nominated Jamshed Iqbal Cheema while PML-N is yet to decide its candidate, ARY NEWS reported.

PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf made the announcement saying that Chaudhry Aslam Gill would be the party candidate from the constituency.

“PPP will run a full-fledged campaign in NA-133 and will secure victory on the seat,” he said adding that the party cadres are excited about the campaign and lamented the irresponsible attitude of the government in dealing with the inflation.

He said that non-serious people are making decisions about the country’s future and are unable to deal with the current hike in inflation.

Yesterday, PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has resigned as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security following his nomination as the party candidate for NA-133.

Cheema sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was appointed as the PTI candidate for the NA-133 Lahore.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who passed away recently after suffering a cardiac attack.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold the by-election in the NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Interested candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, the ECP announced in its schedule for the election.

