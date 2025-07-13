JI holds motorcycle rally against corruption in Ajrak number plate initiative

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organized a motorcycle rally in Karachi on Sunday to protest what it termed “billions of rupees in corruption” under the guise of introducing new Ajrak-themed number plates.

The rally, which started at 5-Star Chowrangi and concluded at Fresco Chowk, drew JI workers and civil society members.

Protesters demanded that the authorities prioritize basic necessities and urgent public issues instead of focusing on what they described as a “non-issue” like new number plates.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, participants criticized the PPP-led Sindh government for its failure to provide essential services such as clean water, proper roads, and public safety to Karachi residents.

Addressing the rally, JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan said: “The Sindh government, unable to provide water and roads, is busy selling the number plates like a commercial product. They are extorting citizens under the guise of Ajrak number plates. We reject these oppressive laws and black regulations.”

He warned the government of a risk of escalating public unrest. “We believe in peaceful resistance, but if this exploitation continues, the situation may spiral out of control. We may call for a march to the Chief Minister’s House,” Monem Zafar said. He further cautioned that youth could soon be staging sit-ins at police posts.