JI Karachi chief demands extension in digital census

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded extension in the date of digital census till everyone is counted, ARY News reported.

As per details, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the date of census should be extended till the enumeration process is not completed and everyone is not counted.

He said that the according to the data of the K-Electric and the National Database Registration Authority (NDRA) the population of Karachi is over 30 million.

JI Karachi chief said that the fraud in the name of digital census will not be accepted and all the available legal, democratic and constitutional options will be utilized against the injustice to Karachi.

He said that the issue of census has become more sensitive as the future of Karachi and Karachiites is based on it. The distribution of resources, jobs quota, water and planning for development is also distributed on the basis of census.

Hafiz Naeem elaborated that according to the statistics, during the last 15 days, an enumerator on an average covered just one to two houses despite the fact that the census cost the national exchequer a whooping Rs 34billion and the Sindh government, with all its administrative arms, was supporting the process to fulfill its constitutional obligation.