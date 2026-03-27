JI Karachi Chief Meets IG Sindh: Focus on Crime Eradication and Traffic Reforms

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Munam Zafar met with Inspector General (IG) Sindh Javed Alam Odho on Friday to exchange views on the law and order situation in the city, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the JI Karachi Chief and the IG discussed the security situation and police operations in detail.

The IG briefed Munam Zafar on ongoing police actions against street crime and drug trafficking across the city.

They also exchanged views on police strategies to curb traffic rule violations.

On this occasion, the IG highlighted the implementation of people-friendly and modern policing measures designed to improve safety in the city.

Munam Zafar and the IG agreed on the necessity of joint efforts to establish peace and eradicate crime from Karachi.

Both leaders expressed a firm determination to work together to ensure the effective implementation of traffic laws.

The JI Karachi Chief expressed satisfaction with the police measures taken to restore peace in the metropolis. He also assured the IG of his party’s full cooperation in supporting initiatives aimed at improving Karachi’s security landscape.

The IG Sindh emphasized that collective efforts from all stakeholders are needed to free Karachi from the menace of crimes and drugs.