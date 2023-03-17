JI Karachi chief welcomes announcement of schedule for LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has welcomed the announcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the schedule for local government (LG) polls in the remaining 11 union councils (UCs), ARY News reported on Friday.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while addressing a press conference, said that the election schedule for the remaining 11 UCs is the victory of the nation. He said that election is the constitutional, legal and democratic right of all Karachiites.

He said that JI would not stage a sit-in if ECP announces the schedule of the LG polls. He welcomed the ECP’s announcement for the polls. He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will actively participate in the upcoming LG polls on 11 seats.

The JI Karachi chief said that they will protect the vote of every Karachi citizen in all UCs. He announced holding the JI workers’ convention on Saturday (tomorrow) at 7:00 pm at M A Jinnah Road.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule of local government polls across Sindh.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the schedule of local government (LG) polls across Sindh after which Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) postponed sit-ins against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the notification, the polling will be held on April 18 in 93 constituencies across Sindh, while the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers for the LG polls till March 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that JI announced a sit-in at 10 different places in Karachi against ECP demanding to conduct the election on 11 remaining Union Councils (UCs).

