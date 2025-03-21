JI Karachi holds protest outside US consulate against Gaza war

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held a massive protest rally outside the US consulate in Karachi, condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza and demanding the US stop funding Israeli war crimes.

Thousands attended the rally, waving Palestinian flags, banners, and placards. They chanted slogans against Israeli terrorism and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The police prevented the marchers from advancing towards the US consulate, resulting in a heated exchange between the activists and the police. The protesters chanted slogans during the confrontation.

The protesters demanded an immediate end to the massacre in Gaza and called on the international community to speak out against Israeli terrorism.

JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan addressed the protest, criticizing Israel’s blatant ceasefire violations and brutal bombings that have killed hundreds and injured thousands of Palestinians. He emphasized that these atrocities have been committed with full US support.

President Islami Jamiat e Talaba Karachi Hafiz Abish Siddiqui also spoke, urging the public to stand with Palestinians through boycotts, social media campaigns, protests, and other forms of resistance.

He criticized the US for remaining silent despite being a stakeholder in the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier today, at least 91 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday after Israel resumed bombing and ground operations, the enclave’s health ministry said, effectively ditching a two-month-old ceasefire.

After two months of relative calm, Gazans were again fleeing for their lives after Israel effectively abandoned a ceasefire, launching a new all-out air and ground campaign against Gaza’s dominant Palestinian group Hamas.

Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets on residential neighbourhoods, ordering people out of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun towns in the north, the Shejaia district in Gaza City and towns on the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis in the south.

Late on Thursday, Israel’s military said it had begun ground operations in the Shaboura district of Gaza’s southernmost city Rafah, which abuts the Egyptian border.

“War is back, displacement and death are back, will we survive this round?” said Samed Sami, 29, who fled Shejaia to put up a tent for his family in a camp on open ground.