JI launches ‘resistance movement’ against power outages, budget 2024

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has launched a ‘resistance movement’ with nationwide protests against the prolonged load shedding and the recently proposed budget, which he described is not ‘people-friendly’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to media representatives in Mansoorah, Lahore, amir Jamaat-e-Islami – Hafiz Naeemur Rehman – has devised a national agenda aimed at peaceful resistance protest.

He highlighted that the JI support the freedom of expression and stressed that their alliance is with the 250 million people of Pakistan.

Announcing to launch the resistance movement, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated that the movement will entirely focus on public related issues only and announced a protest outside the offices of electricity distribution companies on June 28, calling for the government to engage in dialogue.

While criticizing the operation ‘Azm Istehkam Pakistan’, he stated that the JI is not in the favor for this operation as it only creates a gap between the people and the institutions.

“The war on terror that started in 2001 has cost Pakistan a lot, including an economic loss exceeding $200 billion, how long will we fight this ‘blind war’? Everyone must has to sit together as this is most important issue right now,” Naeemur Rehman said.

Naeem further suggested that Pakistan, Afghanistan and China should collaborate to establish stability and regional peace.

He called for meaningful negotiations with Afghanistan to ensure their land is not used for terrorist activities, stressing that the tribes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan have suffered enough.

In a broader political critique, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed skepticism about the future of MQM-P, PPP, and PML-N, predicting a decline for PML-N.

He mentioned his own decision to leave his seat in Karachi, citing his inability to support a system based on ‘lies’.