JI moves IHC against collection of various taxes on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against collecting taxes on the electricity bills, ARY News reported.

The JI leader challenged the collection of various taxes on electricity bills by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The plaintiff in his plea stated that IESCO is collecting ‘irrelevant’ taxes through electricity bills, which has broken the backbone of the masses of the country.

It has almost become impossible for the masses to pay their electricity bills. After the initial arguments, IHC Judge Gul Hassan Aurangzeb issued notices to IESCO, FBR and the secretary of water and power.

The respondents have been asked to submit their replies while the hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court restrained the KMC to collect its municipal tax through the electricity bills.

“KMC should not collect its tax via the K-Electric. Their power connections will be disconnected if people fail to pay the tax,” the high court bench observed.

