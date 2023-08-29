JI moves Supreme Court for polls in 90 days

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday formally requested the Supreme Court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the holding of elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by JI leader Liaquat Baloch.

The petition pleaded with the court to direct ECP to ensure the holding of general elections in the country within 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third petition filed with the apex court. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid S. Zubairi had filed the same petition in the apex court.

The PTI plea stated that Supreme Could should also direct the ECP to issue the schedule for upcoming general elections.

The top court was urged to declare the CCI decision regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 null and void.

It is pertinent to mention that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days. The Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.