SHC rejects JI plea against polling station transfer in Karachi’s NA-232

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected a plea of Jamaat Islami’s candidate against shifting of polling station in Karachi’s NA-232, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said that the Supreme Court has set guidelines for election. “We have to pray for elections being held peacefully”.

AAG Saifuddin told the court that the petitioner had to submit his objection over polling station 30 days before the polling day. “The petitioner exercised his right and the polling station was changed.”

Additional Advocate General said that the returning officer notified the polling station with his consent.

JI candidate Tofeequddin’s counsel said that the polling station we had suggested, was changed and a distanced PS was notified. “Now the election time has been near, and the polling scheme has been announced”.

Chief Justice Abbasi said that the elections are about to happen, the court could not intervene. “Pray, the election being conducted in an appropriate way”.