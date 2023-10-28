JI, police clash in Islamabad amid protest against Israel’s brutality

KARACHI: Islamabad Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief along with other party workers protesting against Israel’s brutality in Gaza Strip were picked up amid clashes between police and protesters at capital’s Serena Chowk, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the protest had been organised by the JI whose two prominent leaders was among those detained by the police.

JI Islamabad chief Nasrullah Randhawa, spokesperson Aamir Baloch, Kashif Chaudhry among others were picked up amid clashes between police and protesters on Serena Chowk where the law enforcers fired into the air and resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the people.

The protestors also pelted stones at the police in response to baton-charged and teargas shelling. The religious party accused the law enforces of trying to stop the protest, organized against Israel’s brutality in Gaza strip.

JI leader Mian Aslam said that protests were being held all over the world, including United States (US), to express solidarity with Palestine, but “we are being barred from such demonstrations”.

He criticised the Islamabad administration’s tactics, asserting that the Gaza March, planned for the following day in front of the US Embassy, would proceed as scheduled.

Protest outside UN consulate

JI chief Sirajul Haq had announced a protest outside United States (US) embassy in Islamabad against Israel’s siege and relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Sirajul Haq urged the people to attend the Gaza march in connection with showing solidarity with the Palestinians.

“The United States (US) is supporting Israel to subject the people of Palestine to violence. It is up to the international community to play its role to stopping the Israeli atrocities,” he said, announcing a protest outside US embassy on Sunday (October 29).

Haq said his party has invited all political parties to attend the march outside US consulate in Islamabad to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Gaza escalation

Gaza is being bombed by the occupation forces after the resistance group Hamas launched a surprise offensive, breaching Israel’s defence.

Israel has put the strip — home to 2.3 million people — under siege while local authorities reported killings of more than 7,000 Palestinians. About 40 percent killed are children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed, and more than one million people displaced in the territory, which has been under siege and largely deprived of water, food and other basic supplies.