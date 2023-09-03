JI to stage sit-ins at Governor Houses against inflated power bills: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to stage protest sit-ins at all governor houses against inflated electricity bills, JI chief Siraj ul Haq said on Sunday.

“We will stage sit-ins in front of governor houses in all four provinces and observe wheel-jam strike along with traders and transports, if the government refused to reduce electricity bills,” talking to media JI Ameer said.

The party had given call of countrywide shutter down strike on Saturday to protest against the inflation and inflated electricity bills.

“When government purchases expansive electricity itself, why it shifts its burden on general public,” Siraj ul Haq questioned.

“Theft committed by you and the public bear the brunt, it won’t happen now. We reject these agreements with the IPPs,” JI leader said.

“We will gather details of these contracts and will challenge them in the Supreme Court,” Siraj said.

“The electricity has been cheaper in Pakistan’s neighboring countries, the people here facing hardships,” he said.

Siraj ul Haq claimed that the government intends to hike the electricity price to 90 rupees per unit. “The electricity bill has increased above the people’s incomes and masses paying bills by selling their valuables,” he lamented.

He thanked traders and other people for their support in a successful strike adding that it has given message that the people won’t accept these agreements made by the previous governments.