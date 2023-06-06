JI takes back SC petition against KESC privatization, overbilling

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami taken back petition against privatization of Karachi power utility KESC (K-electric) and overbilling in Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial dismissed the petition on the basis of its withdrawal.

Earlier, Chief Justice Bandial asked JI counsel Rasheed Razvi, “Are you wants hearing of the petition?” “Yes, this petition is still relevant. Over 20 million citizens of the city being affected, asked Karachiites what they are passing through,” Razvi said. “It is not our concern, you have to see the law,” CJP said.

“There were many things in the past, which should not have happened,” Justice Athar Minallah said. “Cases like Reko Diq, Steel Mills were heard. JI is a distinguished party; you should raise such matters in the parliament. The plea has been non-maintainable under 184,” Justice Minallah remarked.

“Only the court remains when the parliament fails,” Rasheed A. Razvi said. “Parliament is an honorable institution, it should be strengthened,” CJP remarked.

“How could we cancel the privatization, you should take the matter before the NEPRA,” Justice Ayisha Malik said. “We are not restraining you from acting against privatization, you should approach concerned forum,” CJP Bandial said.

“These institutions were privatized under a national policy meant to strengthen the economy. We don’t want to touch the economic matter,” top judge said.

“Then allow us to move the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA),” JI lawyer asked. “It is your right to approach the NEPRA and other forums,” CJP added.

KE seeks License Renewal

It is to be mentioned here that K-Electric (KE) – the city’s sole power distribution company has sought renewal of its licence as it is about to expire after 20 years.

The twenty-year term of K-Electric’s power distribution license is about to expire, and the company has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for its renewal.

K-Electric has requested NEPRA to renew the distribution licence for another 20 years as the current term is going to expire on July 20 this year.

NEPRA has been requested to extend the license until July 20, 2043.