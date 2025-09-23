JI takes municipal tax issue to court again: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: Rs 200 million municipal tax was being collected despite a set target of Rs. one billion when we take over the system, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday.

“We have collected two billion rupees in the last year”, he said in a media talks.

Murtaza Wahab said that Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) were being collected by a private company. “Jamaat Islami’s Saifuddin has taken the issue of municipal tax again in the court,” he said.

Mayor said that Saifuddin or his party didn’t oppose the issue when the budget was being passed. “You people had allowed illegal road cutting, installed billboards. I have been fed up with this hypocrisy and duplicity,” Wahab said.